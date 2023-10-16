U.S. stocks remained broadly higher in Monday’s final hour of trading as investors looked past the war in the Middle East and focused on prospects for the third-quarter earnings season. Dow industrials were up more than 300 points, or 1%, and headed for the sixth advance in the past seven sessions. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up almost 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.3% higher. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

