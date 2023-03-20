All three major U.S. stock indexes were off their session highs, though still trading higher in the final hour of Monday’s session as investors focused on the positive aspects of UBS’s agreement to buy troubled rival Credit Suisse. Dow industrials were up more 300 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.2% higher. The Dow had finished Friday’s session with its second straight week of losses, down by 47.66 points or almost 0.2% for last week.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
