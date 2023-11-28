U.S. stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday, resuming a strong rally in November that has been propelled by tumbling U.S. bond yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA closed up about 83 points, or 0.2%, ending near 35,416, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 index SPX was 0.1% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP closed up 0.3%. Equity investors were emboldened after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that a cooling economy could help bring inflation down to the central bank’s 2% yearly target, even though he also said it’s unclear if more interest rate hikes were warranted. The 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y slipped to 4.335%, its lowest yield in about two months.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

