The betting and gaming company said it has found that certain best practices weren’t followed in regard to know your client and anti-money laundering processes for VIP customers in the Middle East region.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Spain inflation unexpectedly accelerated in January on higher fuel prices - January 30, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: 888 suspends some online activities amid compliance investigation - January 30, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Shell to reduce size of executive committee from nine to seven members - January 30, 2023