Anheuser-Busch InBev has reported a massive fall in second-quarter net profit–missing market expectations–as a fall in U.S. volumes offset rises in other regions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: AB InBev profit slumps as Bud Light sales dive in the U.S. - August 3, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s Caixin services PMI strengthens in July - August 2, 2023
- Earnings Results: Qualcomm’s stock loss accelerates after hours as revenue growth is tied to smartphone and China recovery - August 2, 2023