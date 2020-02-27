Dow Jones Newswires: AB InBev says has lost $170 million in profit due to coronavirus

The world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said Thursday that it lost $170 million in profits during the first two months of 2020 because of the coronavirus epidemic as it reported a fall in net profit.
