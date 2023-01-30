The stock moves Monday came hours after Adani Group released its lengthy response to Hindenburg, whose allegations of wrongdoing last week led to market losses of tens of billions of dollars at Adani’s listed companies.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Adani shares mixed after 413-page response to Hindenburg - January 30, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Ryanair swings to forecast-beating profit, backs full-year forecast - January 30, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Philips swings to a loss, ‘anticipates a slow start to the year’ - January 30, 2023