For the current quarter, the group is targeting 90% to 95% capacity in available seat kilometers. For the year as a whole, it expects 95% to 100% capacity, reaching 2019 levels from 2024.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Here’s where the 60/40 could really fail you. But a better option may be under your nose. - February 17, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Air France-KLM swings to a profit on record revenue as air travel demand surges - February 17, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China Renaissance shares plunge after Chairman Bao Fan goes missing - February 16, 2023