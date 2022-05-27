Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares soared in Hong Kong trading on Friday, extending the positive momentum from U.S. trading overnight as investors welcomed the company’s better-than-expected earnings.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Alibaba shares soar in Hong Kong as optimism persists over earnings beat - May 26, 2022
- In One Chart: What if we get a ‘soft landing’ for the economy after all? - May 26, 2022
- MarketWatch First Take: Broadcom will let VMware shop for another buyer, but is any other software company interested? - May 26, 2022