Europe’s largest insurer said net profit in the three months to the end of December was 2.01 billion euros ($2.14 billion), compared with a net loss of EUR292 million in the same period of 2021.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Uniper confirms 2022 loss of $20.4 billion, but sees improvement in coming year - February 17, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Allianz swings to profit, but some segments struggle - February 17, 2023
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Here’s where the 60/40 could really fail you. But a better option may be under your nose. - February 17, 2023