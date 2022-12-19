Online retailing giant Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-computing unit was awarded a five-year contract with the Navy valued at roughly $723.9 million.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Amazon’s cloud-computing unit awarded 5-year, $723 million Navy contract - December 19, 2022
- Lucid Group stock rises after raising $1.515 billion - December 19, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Vice Media expected to fall $100 million shy of 2022 revenue goal, amid pursuit of sale - December 19, 2022