American Airlines is the latest carrier to cut ties with Russian airlines, suspending interline agreements it has with Aeroflot and S7 Airlines.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: American suspends OneWorld agreements with Russian airlines - February 28, 2022
- Washington Watch: More and more right-leaning Americans worry about climate change, but aren’t ready to give up gas stoves - February 28, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: South Korea’s exports grew at strong pace in February - February 28, 2022