Shares in South Korean carriers Asiana Airlines Inc. and Korean Air Lines Co. rallied Tuesday after a U.K. antitrust watchdog said it is considering accepting a revised plan to address competition concerns about the companies’ planned merger.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Project Syndicate: China’s strict zero-COVID policy isn’t worth the damage it does to its economy - November 29, 2022
- : HSBC sells Canada unit to RBC in megabank deal - November 29, 2022
- : China stocks including Alibaba, Nio rally as Chinese officials say they’ll boost vaccines for the elderly - November 29, 2022