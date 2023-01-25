The Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker NL:ASML ASMLsaid net profit for the period was 1.8 billion euros ($1.96 billion) compared with EUR1.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Givaudan says 2022 profit rose despite challenges; raises dividend - January 25, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: ASML reports forecast beating profit of $1.96 billion on higher sales - January 25, 2023
- The Moneyist: ‘He needs to get a loan’: My mother left her Florida house to us kids. Our brother acts like it only belongs to him. What recourse do we have? - January 25, 2023