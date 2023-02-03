Swedish lock maker Assa Abloy has raised its dividend by 14% after posting a forecast-beating rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: They’re baaaaack. Retail participation in the stock market just surpassed the GameStop days. - February 3, 2023
- What’s Worth Streaming: Here’s everything new coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in February 2023 - February 3, 2023
- : Cigna stock bounces after profit tops expectations, while revenue comes up shy - February 3, 2023