The British conglomerate said its clothes store Primark has been performing encouragingly and that it is on track to open 27 new stores in the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Associated British Foods continues to see further significant input cost inflation - December 9, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Credit Suisse completes $2.4 billion capital raise as it advances cost cuts - December 9, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Chinese property developers rise as Sunac advances plan for debt restructuring - December 9, 2022