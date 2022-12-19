The recommendation covers heart failure with reduced ejection fraction–a measure of the amount of blood the heart’s left ventricle pumps with each heartbeat.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: AstraZeneca’s Forxiga gets EU approval recommendation for symptomatic chronic heart failure - December 19, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi plus Imjudo recommended for approval in the EU - December 19, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Toshiba shares slump after reported cut in buyout valuation - December 18, 2022