Australia’s biggest food retailers are facing a parliamentary inquiry into alleged price gouging after the country’s center-left Labor government agreed on Sunday to an investigation amid an ongoing steep jump in the cost of living.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. job-growth data looms large on markets’ radar this coming week - December 3, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Australian food retailers face probe into alleged price gouging - December 3, 2023
- Nikki Haley has momentum ahead of next GOP debate, but still faces tough path - December 3, 2023