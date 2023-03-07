The increase takes the official cash rate to 3.60%, its highest level in over a decade, from 3.35% in February, and up from 0.10% in May last year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Meta poised to cut thousands more jobs in new round of layoffs: report - March 6, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Australia’s central bank announces 10th rate hike but sounds less hawkish - March 6, 2023
- The Human Cost: ‘We don’t treat humanitarian crises the same way’: Donating to Syria earthquake victims is challenging, despite easing of U.S. sanctions - March 6, 2023