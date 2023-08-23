The Australian economy continues to cool quickly with Judo Bank’s purchasing managers index for August showing a marked decline.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Australia’s PMI shows cooling economy, but inflation not yet beat - August 22, 2023
- Washington Watch: How will energy, climate change and EVs feature in the first Republican debate? - August 22, 2023
- The New York Post: Goldman Sachs cancels ‘Summer Fridays,’ wants employees in office 5 days a week - August 22, 2023