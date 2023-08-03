Activity in Australia’s services sector contracted in July, but there remains a problem with inflation that may add to existing concerns at the Reserve Bank of Australia that the sector could keep a fire burning under price pressures in the next year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Australia’s services PMI contracted in July, but price pressures remain - August 2, 2023
- Earnings Results: Lemonade stock sours after hours as better-than-expected results, outlook follow strong run - August 2, 2023
- Market Extra: Your home mortgage is probably in a bond deal that benefits from the U.S. credit rating. What happens now that Fitch has downgraded that credit? - August 2, 2023