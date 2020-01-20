Dow Jones Newswires: BAE Systems to buy Collins Aerospace’s GPS, Raytheon’s radio businesses for $2.2 billion

The defense-and-security company said that it will pay $1.93 billion for Collins Aerospace’ GPS business and $275 million for Raytheon Co.’s (RTN) radio business.
