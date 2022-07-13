Dow Jones Newswires: Bank of Korea raises benchmark rate by half-percentage point

South Korea’s central bank has announced its first ever half-percentage-point rate increase, joining the aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to tackle high inflation. Analysts forecast more rate increases down the road.
