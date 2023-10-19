South Korea’s central bank stood pat on interest rates for a sixth consecutive time, as widely expected, as the economy shows signs of cooling while uncertainty in the Middle East grows.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Bank of Korea stands pat again as economy shows signs of cooling - October 18, 2023
- Netflix wants more of your money, but is streaming industry getting too cocky? - October 18, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Netflix wants more of your money, but is the streaming industry getting too cocky? - October 18, 2023