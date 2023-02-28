German agricultural and pharmaceutical group saw net profit of 611 million euros ($648.3m) for final quarter of 2022, down from EUR1.16 billion the year prior
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Bayer shares slide on lower fourth-quarter net profit; weedkiller claims rose in 2022 - February 28, 2023
- NerdWallet: The key to stretching your family budget could lie in your methods: Try these ideas to help you save more - February 28, 2023
- Next Avenue: Why are these doctors and nurses spending so much time on TikTok? - February 28, 2023