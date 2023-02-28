The German agricultural and pharmaceutical company posted net profit of 611 million euros ($648.3 million) for the final quarter of 2022, down from EUR1.16 billion the year prior.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Santander to raise payout policy to 50% from 40% in next three years - February 28, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Ocado loss widens on higher costs, while revenue disappoints forecasts - February 28, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Bayer warns on 2023 earnings as inflation remains high, after disappointing quarter - February 28, 2023