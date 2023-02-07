While profit and revenue disappointed, BNP added that it would return EUR5 billion to shareholders via two tranches of share buybacks in 2023,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: BNP Paribas reports disappointing quarter, but announces €5 billion in buybacks, lifts targets for 2022 to 2025 - February 7, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Baidu surges after confirming plan to launch AI chatbot in March - February 6, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Reserve Bank of Australia delivers 9th straight rate hike, stays hawkish - February 6, 2023