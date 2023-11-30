Bank of Japan policy board member Toyoaki Nakamura said the central bank needs to continue monetary easing for a while because he is still not confident that the country can achieve a sustainable 2% inflation backed by wage growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: BOJ board member Nakamura says more time needed before policy shift - November 29, 2023
- Henry Kissinger, the polarizing former secretary of state, dies at 100 - November 29, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s manufacturing PMI edges lower, signaling continued weakness - November 29, 2023