Bank of Japan policy board member Toyoaki Nakamura said Thursday that the central bank would continue its powerful monetary easing because the current inflation triggered by higher energy prices is unlikely to be sustainable.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: BOJ to patiently continue powerful monetary easing, says board member Nakamura - August 24, 2022
- MarketWatch First Take: Nvidia has faced this type of downturn before, and seems to have a specific goal in mind this time - August 24, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Bank of Korea returns to usual 25-basis-point rate increase - August 24, 2022