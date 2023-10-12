The Bank of Japan raising its cap for the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds to 1% from 0.5% in July wasn’t monetary tightening, board member Asahi Noguchi said Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: BOJ wasn’t tightening policy when it raised bond yield cap, Noguchi says - October 11, 2023
- : UAW says 8,700 Ford workers have walked off the job at Louisville truck plant - October 11, 2023
- Therese Poletti’s Tech Tales: Startup Cerebras stands out in the high-risk AI chip arena: ‘No one has built a chip this big’ - October 11, 2023