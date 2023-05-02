The British oil-and-gas major made an underlying replacement cost profit of $4.96 billion in the three months through to the end of March,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: BP profit slows, but beats forecasts as it plans $1.75 billion more buybacks - May 2, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: U.K. shop-price inflation likely to have peaked after April deceleration, report says - May 2, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: HSBC’s profit more than three times higher than a year ago, as net interest income surges - May 2, 2023