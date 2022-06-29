Dow Jones Newswires: BP to assist with travel expenses for U.S. employees following abortion ruling

BP PLC said Wednesday it will assist with travel expenses of U.S. employees for covered health care services after the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion.
