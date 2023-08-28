BYD Electronic is planning to buy a company that could own a manufacturing business in the Chinese cities of Chengdu and Wuxi for nearly $2.2 billion to expand its smartphone components.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: BYD Electronic to buy Jabil’s China manufacturing subsidiary for nearly $2.2 billion - August 27, 2023
- Fed’s Powell leaves investors uncertain, as stock market faces a difficult week - August 27, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China Evergrande’s first-half net loss narrows; shares to resume trading in Hong Kong - August 27, 2023