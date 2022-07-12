The outage unfolded last Friday, disrupting banking services and debit- and credit-card transactions across the country, and leaving millions of Canadians without phone, TV or internet service.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Canadian regulator demands responses from Rogers about internet, wireless outage - July 12, 2022
- : With rising inflation, more Americans are relying on credit cards to pay rent and buy food. But where you live also plays a role. Here’s why. - July 12, 2022
- The Human Cost: ‘I was the sole provider’: Why this first-generation college graduate has a $80K student debt two decades after enrolling in college - July 12, 2022