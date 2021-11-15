Celltrion Inc.’s shares rallied Monday after the European Commission granted the South Korean biotech firm approval to market its COVID-19 antibody treatment.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Celltrion shares rally in South Korea after EU OKs marketing of its COVID-19 treatment - November 14, 2021
- The New York Post: Rare tornadoes hit Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island - November 14, 2021
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s property market contracts further amid curbs on speculation - November 14, 2021