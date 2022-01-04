Dow Jones Newswires: China approves new cybersecurity, algorithm rules to rein in tech sector

China has passed two new rules regulating technology companies’ overseas activities and use of algorithms, marking the latest step by Beijing to rein in the country’s massive internet sector.
