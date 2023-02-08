China’s car makers and dealers sold 1.3 million passenger cars in January, down 40% from December, the China Passenger Car Association said Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NerdWallet: Medicare Advantage appeals to many older adults, but it’s not always all it’s cracked up to be - February 8, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: The luxurious, reliable 2023 Lexus ES is all about responsible indulgence - February 8, 2023
- Next Avenue: The number of older Americans is growing, and many states are unprepared - February 8, 2023