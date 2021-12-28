Shares of China Cinda Asset Management Co. jumped on Tuesday, as investors welcomed the state-owned financial company’s big stake increase in a key unit of billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: China Cinda shares surge after increasing stake in Ant unit - December 27, 2021
- Dow Jones Newswires: China property stocks gain as construction resumes at Evergrande projects - December 27, 2021
- : Apple shutters 11 stores in New York City amid COVID-19 surge - December 27, 2021