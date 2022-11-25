The People’s Bank of China said it will cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 0.25 percentage point, which will bring the weighted average RRR level for the whole banking system to 7.8%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: China cuts banks’ Reserve Requirement Ratio - November 25, 2022
- Bond Report: Bond markets hold steady in shortened post-Thanksgiving session - November 25, 2022
- Kelley Blue Book: The 2023 Genesis GV60: The first all-electric SUV from Genesis has a 248-mile range, a crystal ball and is made in the U.S. - November 25, 2022