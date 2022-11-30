The result is partly due to higher research and development expenses, which rose 19% to CNY1.50 billion, mainly resulting from increased employee compensation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. trade deficit in goods widens by almost 8% as exports sag - November 30, 2022
- Economic Report: U.S. trade deficit in goods jumps almost 8% to $99 billion as exports sag - November 30, 2022
- MarketWatch Live: Stocks boosted after upward revision to U.S. third-quarter GDP - November 30, 2022