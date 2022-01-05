Dow Jones Newswires: China Mobile shares jump in Shanghai debut

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. jumped on their Shanghai debut Wednesday, after the Hong Kong-listed telecom operator raised US$8.8 billion in one of the world’s largest share sales last year.
