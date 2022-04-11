Dow Jones Newswires: China oil giant CNOOC to raise at least $4.4 billion in Shanghai listing

One of China’s biggest oil companies, CNOOC Ltd., plans to raise $4.41 billion from a Shanghai listing, after its shares were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.
