Vice Premier Liu He, the country’s economic czar, said Thursday at a meeting of European Union and Chinese officials that Beijing is weighing new measures “to improve the balance sheet of the real estate industry,” according to state-run Xinhua news agency.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: BT Group to combine enterprise and global units - December 16, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: China property stocks rally on support from vice premier - December 16, 2022
- : Twitter suspends several high-profile journalists who wrote about Elon Musk - December 15, 2022