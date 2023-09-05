A private gauge of China’s service activities fell to its lowest level in eight months, signaling that the service sector’s growth may have lost steam.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures slide as sour news on global economy hits sentiment - September 5, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China service sector activity falls to eight-month low in August - September 5, 2023
- Help My Career: The true call of duty? How women veterans can get the higher-paying civilian jobs they deserve - September 4, 2023