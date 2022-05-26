Dow Jones Newswires: China telecom-gear makers jump after official calls for faster digital infrastructure construction

The sector’s sharp upturn came after state media reported that Xiao Yaqing, head of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made comments at an industry conference encouraging companies to speed up the building of digital infrastructure, including 5G base stations and fiber-optic networks.
