A private gauge of China’s service sector declined in April but still stayed in expansion territory as consumers shifted to close-contact services after Beijing lifted COVID restrictions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s Caixin services PMI slips, but stays firmly in expansion territory - May 4, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Reserve Bank of Australia still jittery about stubborn inflation risks - May 4, 2023
- : Bank stocks’ volatility draws scrutiny for potential market manipulation: report - May 4, 2023