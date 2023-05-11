China’s consumer inflation eased to its lowest level in more than two years, as food and nonfood prices moderated, official data showed Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Sonos stock tanks 23% after audio equipment maker cuts guidance on ‘softening demand’ - May 10, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s consumer inflation eases in April to lowest level since early 2021 - May 10, 2023
- : Trump on debt ceiling: GOP should force default if Democrats won’t make spending cuts - May 10, 2023