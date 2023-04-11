China’s consumer inflation eased to its lowest level in more than a year in March, as prices for both food and non-food products retreated.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s consumer inflation eases, producer prices deflate further - April 10, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Amid big drop in sales, PC makers may soon be paying more in Chromebook licensing fees - April 10, 2023
- : Chipotle must not interfere in union efforts, shareholders say in proposal - April 10, 2023