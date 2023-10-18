China’s consumption improved in September, while investment cooled and industrial production was steady, as Beijing stepped up efforts to stimulate growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s economy slows to 4.9% growth in Q3, but still beats expectations - October 17, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s consumption improves, investment cools in September - October 17, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s BYD forecasts higher third-quarter profit on record EV sales - October 17, 2023