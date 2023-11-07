China’s exports fell by more than expected in October, pointing to continued economic headwinds and shrinking global appetite for the country’s goods.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s exports drop more than expected, signaling nagging headwinds - November 6, 2023
- : WeWork files for bankruptcy after a decade of turmoil - November 6, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China Vanke wins support of top shareholder, which will boost developer’s liquidity - November 6, 2023